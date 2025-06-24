Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $271.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

