Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $15,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

