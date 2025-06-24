Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.