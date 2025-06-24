Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,698 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 4.0%

About Bank of East Asia

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

