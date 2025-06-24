WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $551,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

