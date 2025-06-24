Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Buys Shares of 639 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

