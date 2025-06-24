Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

