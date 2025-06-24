Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

