Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.55. 601,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,041,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. Research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

