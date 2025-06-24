NU Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 141,359 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 66,080 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. 66,762,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,838,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. NU has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 8.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

