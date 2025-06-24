Contrasting Capstone Cos. (CAPC) & Its Competitors

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Cos. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Capstone Cos. alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 -$960,000.00 -3.28 Capstone Cos. Competitors $1.23 billion $110.42 million 43.52

Capstone Cos.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Cos.. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Cos. N/A N/A -24.56% Capstone Cos. Competitors -27.92% -107.74% -10.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Capstone Cos. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Capstone Cos. has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos.’s rivals have a beta of 8.85, indicating that their average stock price is 785% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Cos. rivals beat Capstone Cos. on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Capstone Cos.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.