Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $459.78 and last traded at $461.91. 506,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,340,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

