Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) versus Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Critical Review

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Michelin has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Michelin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Michelin 0 2 0 2 3.00 Goodyear Tire & Rubber 0 1 4 2 3.14

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Michelin.

Profitability

This table compares Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Michelin N/A N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 1.30% 5.31% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Michelin and Goodyear Tire & Rubber”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Michelin $29.43 billion 0.88 $2.05 billion N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber $18.88 billion 0.16 $70.00 million $0.84 12.23

Michelin has higher revenue and earnings than Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Michelin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. The company was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment focuses on the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific segment refers to the development, manufacture, distribution, and sales of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, farm, earthmoving, mining, and industrial equipment throughout the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded by Frank A. Seiberling on August 29, 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

