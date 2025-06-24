Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.87 and last traded at $263.12, with a volume of 8527376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,444 shares of company stock worth $172,097,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

