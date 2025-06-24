Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 118 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $90,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

