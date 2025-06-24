Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $38.79. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 5,622 shares trading hands.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
