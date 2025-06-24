Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 125,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

