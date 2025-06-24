Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $40.89. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 142,363 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

