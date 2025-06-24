Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 8.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 8,141,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,796,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleanspark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. The trade was a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

