Andrew Jensen Buys 1,000,000 Shares of The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1) Stock

The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jensen bought 1,000,000 shares of Agency Group Australia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,038.96).
Agency Group Australia Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68.
About Agency Group Australia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agency Group Australia
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Geospace Stock Skyrockets After Major Petrobras Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Agency Group Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agency Group Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.