Andrew Jensen Buys 1,000,000 Shares of The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1) Stock

The Agency Group Australia Limited (ASX:AU1Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jensen bought 1,000,000 shares of Agency Group Australia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($11,038.96).

The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68.

The Agency Group Australia Limited engages in the real estate business in Australia. It operates through Real Estate and Property Services, and Mortgage Origination Services segments. The company sells residential properties and offers property management services under The Agency and Sell Lease Property brand names.

