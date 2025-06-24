Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $581.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

