Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $72,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

