iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 79,068 shares.The stock last traded at $80.37 and had previously closed at $78.51.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 919.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,183,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

