iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 79,068 shares.The stock last traded at $80.37 and had previously closed at $78.51.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.8%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.71.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Reddit Stock Ignites: Surge in Call Options Signals Big Bet
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Texas Instruments Stock: Congress Likes It, Should You Too?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Geospace Stock Skyrockets After Major Petrobras Contract
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.