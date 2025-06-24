Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,584,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,082 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a P/E ratio of -293.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

