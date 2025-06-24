Analyzing Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Peninsula Energ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $1.05 billion 5.41 $58.90 million $0.26 34.29 Peninsula Energ $11.87 million 5.30 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Peninsula Energ.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coeur Mining and Peninsula Energ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 0 5 3 3.38 Peninsula Energ 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Peninsula Energ.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Peninsula Energ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 10.11% 9.96% 5.55% Peninsula Energ N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energ has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Peninsula Energ on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Peninsula Energ

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

