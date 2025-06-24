Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.04. 3,776,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,077,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Celsius by 255.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.