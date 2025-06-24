Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.1%

ISRG stock opened at $515.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

