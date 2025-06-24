Ledyard National Bank Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

