Invesco LLC Acquires 7,865 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 6.2% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $581.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

