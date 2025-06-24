Top Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the creation, publishing, distribution or support of video games and related hardware. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the gaming industry’s growth drivers—such as blockbuster game releases, in-game monetization, digital distribution and esports. The performance of video game stocks is influenced by factors like development pipelines, user engagement metrics, platform adoption and broader technology trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. 11,214,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,910,243. Walmart has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 2,725,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,775. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $242.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03.

