BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys 4,794 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 3.4% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

