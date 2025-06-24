Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 401 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

