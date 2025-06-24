YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,629 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

