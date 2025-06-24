iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.