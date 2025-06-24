Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. ARM comprises about 0.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.10.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

