YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 420 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

