Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,858,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

