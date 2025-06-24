Keystone Financial Services Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

