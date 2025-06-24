Keystone Financial Services Decreases Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

