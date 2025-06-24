WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,893 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

