Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Insmed were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $495,653.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,864.68. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $9,264,648.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. This trade represents a 52.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,987 shares of company stock valued at $37,320,504. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $107.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

