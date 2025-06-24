Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

