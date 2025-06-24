Family Legacy Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after acquiring an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after purchasing an additional 313,266 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

