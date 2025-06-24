Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $96.44 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $96,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $566.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

