Community Financial Services Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,523,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.1%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.