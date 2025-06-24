International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

