Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Arete to Neutral

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Arete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $153.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Arete’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

