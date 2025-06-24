AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.22. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,098,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

