Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 639,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 610,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,632,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

