Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.57 and a 200-day moving average of $368.01. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,635,000 after purchasing an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,208,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,038,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

